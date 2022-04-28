Shocking! Dog poo left on pavement of busy street in Thurles

Shocking!
A disgraceful incident in Tipperary on Thursday morning saw dog faeces left on Friar Street in Thurles.
The dog dung was left in the middle of a busy pavement area and had been walked in by a misfortunate pedestrian.
Have you seen similar incidents around Tipperary?
Send us your photos and the street name to news@tipperarylive.ie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.