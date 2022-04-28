Busy schedule of matches for Carrick Swan GAA Club's juvenile teams

Carrick Swan GAA Club’s Premier Intermediate hurlers were defeated by Roscrea in the third round of the county league. The team play Templederry away in the fourth round on Saturday, April 30 at 6.30pm.

The Juniors played an entertaining draw with Boherlahan last Friday night. They play Clonoulty in an away match on Friday, April 29 at 7pm.

The U17s played Knockavilla away in their first county league match on Monday evening.

The U15 hurlers were beaten in the Féile county semi-final last Monday while the U15A football team drew with St Pats in the championship last Wednesday.

They take part in the Féile Peile na nÓg this Saturday in Clonoulty. They will play Clonoulty and Ardfinnan.

Meanwhile, the U15B football team play Killenaule in Killenaule on Thursday at 6.30pm.

The U13A team defeated Kilsheelan in the South quarter-final and played Commercials in the semi- final in Kilsheelan on Monday evening.

The U13C team were defeated by Commercials in the quarter-final.

In camogie, U12 players took part in a blitz last Saturday morning. They defeated St Mary’s two teams and lost out narrowly to Moyle Rovers.

The U14 camogie team lost to Mullinahone while the U16 camogie team play Moyle Rovers on Wednesday.

And the Junior B camogie team await the winners of Silvermines and Cashel in the League semi- final.

The Swan Club congratulates its U14/16 camogie player Isabelle Hawkins, who became All-Ireland boxing champion over the weekend.

The club says hard luck to Jamie Holloway, who played for Tipperary U20 footballers who were beaten by Clare last week.

While Jamie was on the losing side, he scored 1-1. The club says well done to him on that performance.

Congratulations to Aaron O’Halloran and the Tipperary Minor hurlers, who qualified for the Munster semi-final after beating Clare last week. The semi-final will take place in early May. The opponents are not yet known.

The club’s juvenile lotto jackpot wasn’t won last week. Numbers drawn were: 13,14,16,17. This week’s jackpot prize is €5750.

The club sends best wishes and best of luck to Dale O’Hanlon who leaves this week to go travelling in Australia.

The club looks forward to seeing him back playing in the black and white in the future.

