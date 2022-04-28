Packed programme of events lined up for Carrick-on-Suir's Clancy Brothers Festival

Concerts, a family fun day, ballad singing and busking contests, and music in the pubs are all lined up for the Clancy Brothers Music & Arts Festival that returns to Carrick-on-Suir over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

A scaled-back version of the festival celebrating the musical legacy of the famous Clancy Brothers ballad group took place over six weekends last summer due to Covid-19 restrictions while the festival was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

But the lifting of Covid restrictions has enabled the organisers to stage a full programme of music and cultural events once again for the festival during its traditional June Bank Holiday weekend dates.

The festival, that runs from June 1 to 6, will feature music concerts in the Strand and Brewery Lane Theatres, the Live Music Pub Trail, the U18s Busking Competition, the Eoghan Power Memorial Ballad Singing Competition, lunchtime theatre in Brewery Lane, art, walks and tours, and the Riverside Kids Day Out in Sean Heály Park.

Concerts in Brewery Lane Theatre include a variety concert on Wednesday June 1 with tickets costing €15 and the Clancy Family Concert on Thursday, June 2. Tickets cost €18,

A second variety concert with the Suir Ukelele Strummers takes place at Brewery lane on Friday June 3 with tickets costing €15 while and The Wood of O featuring Breege Phelan and Will McLellan will perform there on Saturday, June 4. Tickets €15. A lunchtime drama, The Snug, by Jack Ryan and directed by Peggy Power will be staged at Brewery Lane Theatre on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 5. Tickets cost €12.50.

A special concert called Blue and Beyond – The Songs of Joni Mitchell takes place in the Nano Nagle Community Resource Centre Chapel on Sunday, June 5.

It will feature performances from Roberta Carey and Mark Anthony McGrath. Tickets cost €10. Enquiries to (085) 7132946.

And on Friday June 4, the Strand Theatre will be the venue for the Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society Goes Folk Volume 4 concert.

Booking details for all events will be announced soon. The Clancy Brothers Music & Arts Festival Committee thanks all its patrons past and present and invites anyone wishing to become a patron to contact Butler Electrical at (051) 640118 for further information.

