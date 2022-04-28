ALERT: Warning over danger to dogs from 'extremely poisonous' plant in Tipperary fields

File photo
It's that time of year again where farmers' fields have blossomed into pretty yellow flowers, these plants are called rapeseed.
Although it may be tempting to place your dog in the mist to take a scenic photo, please avoid this at all costs!
Rapeseed is extremely poisonous for dogs, especially in highly sensitive canines.
Rapeseed is listed by Dogs Trust as toxic to our dogs if ingested and can cause symptoms such as:
Haemolytic Anaemia
Blindness
Damaged Nervous System
Digestive Disorders
Breathing Problems
Even walking through these fields should be avoided! In June 2019, a dog was reported to suffer from severe open wounds after running through a crop of rapeseed.
Please seek immediate veterinary attention if your dog shows any signs of rapeseed poisoning!
