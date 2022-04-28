Tipperary TD hits out at the Government after carbon tax vote

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has accused the Government of being ‘disingenuous’ in saying they want to assist households with the cost of living.

Speaking on behalf of the Rural Independents Group, Mr McGrath criticised the Government and some opposition parties for voting against their motion to scrap the carbon tax.

“The lack of sincerity on the part of Fianna Fail, Fine Gael, and Green party together with the Social Democrats on addressing the cost-of-living crisis in Ireland is infuriating and shows that they are completely out of touch with the realities being faced by ordinary people every day,” said Mr McGrath.

The vote was held on Wednesday evening after a Sinn Féin motion to stop the ban on selling turf, and this year’s increase in the carbon tax was also defeated.

Mr McGrath claims the carbon tax is currently driving up the cost of fuel, electricity and gas.

However, the Government has consistently disputed this, citing international factors.

The Rural Independent Group called Wednesday’s vote ‘deplorable’ and selfish.

“Our motion, if passed, would not only save motorists, households, farmers, small businesses, and transport operators a significant amount of money each week, but it also prohibited the re-introduction of a carbon tax in any form without the passage of a democratic referendum.

“The TDs who opposed our motion demonstrated that they did not want to give the people a vote on the carbon tax,” said Mr McGrath.

The motion on the carbon tax was put forward by Michael Healy Rae on behalf of the group.

However, it was defeated by 72 to 58.

Mr McGrath says the carbon tax is disproportionately affecting some households like farms.

“The carbon tax is unequivocally a tax that punishes households, farmers, transport operators, and small businesses using electricity, home heating oil, gas, petrol, diesel, and other fuels.

It is also a tax that increases the cost of everyday items, especially essential items,” said Mr McGrath.