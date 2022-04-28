Search

28 Apr 2022

Cashel Library to hold a toy drive in May

The hope is to establish a toy library in Cashel

28 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

Cashel Library is to hold a toy drive on Saturday, May 14.

The public is asked to donate toys that are in very good condition, in working order, and easy to clean.

Toys can be dropped off between 10am and 12pm and 2pm and 4pm.

The toys are part of an initiative to establish a toy library in Cashel Library.

Examples of toys wanted are wooden blocks, dress-up clothes and small ride-on toys.

