Tipperary village to get funding for drainage works

Holycross: funding for drainage works
Tipperary County Council is to receive €77,400 in funding from the Office of Public Works for drainage works in Holycross, according to Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary, Jackie Cahill.
“I am pleased to confirm that the Minister over the OPW, Patrick O’Donovan TD has signed off on funding totalling €77,400 for drainage works for Holycross," he said.
The Thurles-based TD said that the funding, which is being made available to Tipperary County Council to complete the works, will allow for the construction of a new surface water storm drain, which will be 315m long, and will include manholes and chambers and civils works, and outfall to existing open drain in Holycross.
