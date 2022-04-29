Reader in Thurles sends in shocking picture of what was left in front of poo bag dispenser

Check out the image below! What a joke!
A tipperarylive.ie reader has sent in a picture of what was left in front of a poo bag dispenser outside Sli na Suire in Thurles one day.
The reader, who did not wish to be named, said: "Fair bad considering it's literally at the poo bin AND poo bags."
Check out the image below:
