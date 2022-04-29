Tipperary Parkinson's meeting for next week

Tipperary Branch of Parkinson's Association of Ireland have organised an information meeting for this Thursday 5th May at 2pm in Order of Malta Centre, Thurles.

A Physiotherapist will give a short informative talk with a question and answer session to follow. Further information please contact Mary Carey on 086 3916726 Tipperary Branch Secretary, or PRO Marion Burke Co-Ordinator for Nenagh on 087 2967296.

Clonmel Support Group & South Tipperary coordinator Mary Finnegan on 086 1224283.

Information meetings in Hotel Minella on first Tuesday of the month at 10.30 am. The campaign for a Parkinson's Nurse specialist continues in south Tipperary.

Elsewhere, Nenagh Monday Club holding their exercise and sing along every Monday from 2pm in the pastoral Centre Church Rd, Nenagh. They are inviting all newly diagnosed patients to come along and see what they do and see if it is suitable for their needs.



They are also planning for the reopening of their relaxation room and information centre in Loreto House, Kenyon St. Nenagh in the very near future. Unfortunately they had to close this service due to Covid 19 two years ago. For more information on this please contact Marion. All classes resume on Monday 9th May after the Bank Holiday weekend.