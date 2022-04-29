Search

29 Apr 2022

Councillor campaigns for way marked cycling routes around county Tipperary

I

File photo

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

29 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

A councillor is campaigning for looped cycling routes on quieter roads to be marked around county Tipperary for cycling clubs and cycling enthusiasts.
Independent Cllr Andy Moloney tabled a motion at Tipperary County Council’s monthly meeting calling on the local authority to provide “colour coded” looped cycling routes of between 20km and 40km from towns for cycling clubs as many of the county’s regional roads are now too dangerous to cycle safely on.
His motion argued that the cost would be minimal but the benefits would be huge.
The Poulmucka councillor said it was not easy for groups of cyclists travelling on busy roads at weekends. He argued for the designation of roads suitable for cyclists that would be marked out with way markers like those on the St Declan’s Way walking route.
He believed the measure would be “cost neutral” for the council and pointed out that these cyclists contribute to the local economy by purchasing refreshments at shops and cafés on stop offs during their cycling .
The council responded that the National Transport Authority’s cycle design office has appointed Aecom Consulting Engineers to develop cycle network plans for the entire country. It said a public consultation process will be run later this year to allow the general public, cycling enthusiasts and cycling clubs the opportunity to inform the future development of the cycle network across county Tipperary.
Cllr Moloney welcomed the planned public consultation process. He believed there was a place for his proposal, particularly with all the bad press cyclists using regional roads have received. Cllr Joe Hannigan welcomed Cllr Moloney’s motion and said it would be no harm to have specific road signs posted to make motorists aware that they are used by cyclists and for them to allow a metre and a half between vehicles and bicycles.

