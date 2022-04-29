Search

29 Apr 2022

International success for Ursuline hockey player

Kate Ryan, Ursuline Thurles, a member of the Irish U18 Hockey Team who competed in the Five Nations Tournament between 14 -19 April

29 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

Congratulations to Kate Ryan, Sixth Year, who played for the Irish U18 Hockey team in Lilleshall between 14 - 19 April.

The Irish team competed against Holland, Belgium, Germany and England.

Well done to Kate on her international success. 

News

