'Prime residential development site,' ten acres of land in Tipp up for auction for €450,000

10 Acres, Hughes Lot East, Dualla Road, Cashel, Tipperary
A prime residential development site in Tipperary boasting ten acres of land is going up for auction for €450,000 as part of BidX1's sale on May 19.
Comprising 34 base sites together with four part complete semi-detached houses the property forms part of The Steeples development at Hughes Lot East, Dualla Road, Cashel.
The site is extending to approximately 4.05 hectares (10 acres) in total, zoned residential and marked vacant possession.
