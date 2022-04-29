Social dancing returns at last to Tipperary village after two year gap

Social Dancing will return to St Paul’s Clogheen on Saturday, May 28 at 8.30 to 11.30.
DANCE FOR UKRAINE
St Paul’s Social Dancing in Clogheen in Aid of the Ukraine Fund.
Our Social Dancing will return to St Paul’s Clogheen on Saturday, May 28 at 8.30 to 11.30. Dancing to the brilliant Fran and Muriel. All proceeds will go to the Ukraine fund. Please support.
An excellent night of dancing will take place and light refreshments will be served.
Admission €10.
A Raffle will take place on the night.
