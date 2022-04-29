Irish Water are carrying out essential works in the Kilcommon area on Tuesday
Next Tuesday, Irish Water is carrying out essential maintenance works to the Kilcommon area.
They expect Kilcommon, Rearcross, Shevry, Knockmaroe and surrounding areas may be affected.
The works are scheduled to take place between 9am and 1pm on May 3.
Irish Water advises customers to wait for two to three hours after repairs are complete for full services to resume.
