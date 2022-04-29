Launch of Men's Shed in Moycarkey-Borris

Cllr Sean Ryan and Len Gaynor
The photo shows Cllr Sean Ryan from Littleton and former Tipperary hurler and Manager Len Gaynor who were both speakers at the launch of the Moycarkey-Borris Men's Shed on Thursday evening last at the Moycarkey-Borris GAA grounds in Littleton.
Len Gaynor, who managed Moycarkey-Borris to the Senior hurling County Final in 1982, launched the Men's Shed as a well as a photo exhibition in the GAA grounds in Littleton.
