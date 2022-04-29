Search

29 Apr 2022

Tipperary Senior Football Championship team to play Waterford announced

Martin Kehoe (Mullinahone) who made his league debut against Waterford in this year's league will make his senior championship debut against the same side at Fraher Field tomorrow evening.

Jeddy Walsh

29 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

jeddy.walsh@nationalist.ie

The Tipperary senior football team to play Waterford in the Munster Football Championship at Fraher Field in Dungarvan tomorrow evening has been announced.

There are a number of senior championship debuts including Michael O'Reilly, Willie Eviston, Mikey O'Shea, Martin Kehoe, Teddy Doyle and Sean O'Connor.

The winners of tomorrow's game will play the winners of the Clare v Limerick game in a Munster Championship semi-final. That game also goes ahead tomorrow evening in Ennis.

Cork and Kerry will meet in the other semi-final.

Tipperary team:

1 Michael O'Reilly Clonmel Commercials
2 Shane O'Connell Golden Kilfeacle
3 Jimmy Feehan Killenaule
4 Willie Eviston Loughmore Castleiney
5 Kevin Fahey Clonmel Commercials
6 Colm O'Shaughnessy Ardfinnan
7 Robbie Kiely Barryroe, Cork
8 Conal Kennedy Clonmel Commercials
9 Jack Kennedy Clonmel Commercials
10 Bill Maher Kilsheelan Kilcash
11 Mikey O'Shea CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
12 Martin Kehoe CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
13 Teddy Doyle Ballina
14 Conor Sweeney Ballyporeen
15 Sean O'Connor Clonmel Commercials

Subs:
16  Kuba Beben JK Brackens
17 Luke Boland Moyle Rovers
18 Dean Carew Upperchurch Drombane
19 Jack Harney Moyle Rovers
20 Jason Lonergan Clonmel Commercials
21 Tommy Maher Loughmore Castleiney
22 Eanna McBride JK Brackens
23 Liam McGrath Loughmore Castleiney
24 Steven O'Brien Ballina
25 Sean O'Connell Loughmore Castleiney
26 Mark O'Meara Grangemockler Ballyneale

The Waterford team has also been announced by their manager Ephie Fitzgerald.

Waterford team:

1. Paudie Hunt Rathgormacl

2. Michael Kiely Dungarvan

3. Darach Ó Cathasaigh An Rinn

4. Brian Looby Ballinacourty

5. Dermot Ryan The Nire

6. David Hallihan Kilmacthomas

7. Jordan O'Sullivan Portlaw

8. Michael Curry Rathgormack

9. Jason Curry Rathgormack

10. Brian Lynch Clashmore/Kinsalebeg

11. Stephen Curry Rathgormack

12. Conor Murray Rathgormack

13. James Walsh Modeligo

14. Tom O'Connell Brickey Rangers

15. Darragh Corcoran St Saviour's

Subs: Aaron Beresford, Ballinacourty; Rian Redd, Modeligo; Conor Ó Corráin, An Rinn; Jack Flavin, St Saviour's; Sean Boyce, The Nire; Gareth Duffy, St Saviour's; Aaron Jones, Gaultier; Jack Keane, Ardmore; Craig Burke, Tramore; Conor Walsh, Rathgormack; Thalom Guiry, The Nire.


 
 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 

