Ursuline students win GMIT Languages Competition with German Molly Malone cover

Molly Malone statue in Dublin
Well done to Ms Carew’s TY German class, who won the GMIT Languages Competition just before the Easter Holidays. To enter, they produced a video singing an original composition in the German language.
Their chosen topic was an original song or a reworking of a popular song in the German language. The class decided they wanted to rework an iconic Irish song into German and chose “Molly Malone” by The Dubliners.
It was obviously a winning formula because the students took the top prize and were delighted with their goodie bags and day out in Galway.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star
