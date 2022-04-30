Search

30 Apr 2022

Tipperary Age Friendly is looking for more stories of times past from the county's older people

Reminiscing in Tipperary - “Back in my Day”

Tipperary Age Friendly

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

30 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

Last year Tipperary Age Friendly captured stories from older adults across the county who contributed to tales of their life growing up in Tipperary. 

These stories were collated and narrated by Jimmy Duggan.

To continue the Reminiscing Back in My Day, the Story project, Tipperary Age Friendly is inviting older people to visit their library during the Bealtaine. The survey for Volume 2 of the project will be available to complete and submit.

In addition, Jimmy Duggan will be in attendance in the following libraries in May:

Thurles Tuesday 3rd May 10am to 1pm
Nenagh Thursday 5th May 10am to 1pm
Carrick on Suir Monday 9th May 11 am to 1pm
Clonmel Tuesday 10th May 10am to 1pm
Tipperary Town Thursday 12th May 10am to 1 pm

Jimmy will conduct an interview in person with you and take your stories together with the written submission. This will all be collated into a Volume 2 which will be launched and showcased during Positive Ageing Week 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media