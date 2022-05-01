BREAKING: Tipperary road reopened after incident on Sunday evening

Tipperary Fire Services has confirmed that Dillon Street, Clonmel was closed on Sunday evening as crews attend to a road traffic collision.
Motorist were advised to avoid the area where possible.
They have since added that the road has now reopened.
