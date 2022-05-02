Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 2

Agnes Slevin

Williams Street, Clonmel, Tipperary

Slevin:Williams Street and formerly of the Old Bridge, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, April 3rd 2022. (Peacefully) at Waterford General Hospital in her 94th year.

Agnes: Beloved Aunt of Mae, Christopher, Bernadette and the late Helen and Teresa (Bridget Devine Family) and of Susan, Christina, Maureen, James, Helen and Patricia (James Slevin Family). Sadly missed by her excellent carers at the Cottage Nursing Home Clonmel. Agnes is the last surviving member of the Slevin family and worked most of her life in Hickeys Bakery Clonmel.

May She Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass Tuesday (May 3rd) at 11:00 o’clock at SS Peter & Paul’s Church Clonmel, followed by Burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery Clonmel.

Christy Madden

Lismacrory, Ballingarry (NR), Tipperary / Portumna, Galway

Christy passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, in the exceptional care of the staff at Portumna Retirement Village. Christy will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Nell, sons and daughters, - Majella (Kennedy), Eileen (Gohery), Michael, Christopher, Thomas, and Marguerite (Murphy), brother Tommy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, uncle Liam Cahill, extended family and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Christy will repose at Portumna Retirement Village (H53 AY18) on Monday, 2nd May from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Christy's funeral cortège will make its way to St Patrick's Church, The Pike, Ballingarry (E53H771), via Lismacrory, for requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday, 3rd May. Family, friends and neighbours are invited, if they wish to stand at their gates or line the route, as a mark of support to the family. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Ballingarry Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu of flowers and Mass cards are welcome, if desired, to

The Jack & Jill Foundation.

Donate to Jack & Jill Foundation

William Kilpatrick

Rehill Rd., Ballylooby, Tipperary

William died peacefully but unexpectedly at St. James' Hospital, Dublin. He will be very sadly missed by his son Ronnie, daughters Juli, Sylvia and Susan, daughter in law Moira, sons in law Robert, Jim and Tom, sister Elsie, grandchildren Stephanie, Heyley, Kelli and Andrew, greatgrandchildren Katelynn, Jeyden, Emily, Thea, Annabelle, Ella, Eevee, Olive and Betsy, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on this Tuesday evening from 7pm to 8pm. Funeral cortége will leave his home in Rehill on Wednesday morning at 11:30am to arrive at The Island Crematorium, Cork for 1pm farewell service. Family flowers only please.

May He Rest In Peace.

Eileen Hennessy

Brewery Lane and Ballydrehid, Cahir, Tipperary

Eileen passed away peacefully after a long illness bravely borne in Tipperary University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving parents Ann and Paddy and fondly missed by her loving sisters, Maureen, Anne, Noreen, Joan, Trish, Catherine and Toni her brother Pat, brothers in law, sister in law, her nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home Cahir on Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church Cahir arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon, after which Eileen will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

The Mass will be livestreamed with the link available here shortly.

May Eileen Rest In Peace

Eric (Yau Cheun) Chan

Aherlow Heights, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Chan

Aherlow Heights

Tipperary Town

April 30th 2022

Eric

Peacefully in the care of Milford Hospice, Limerick after a long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by his infant son Joshua.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Margaret (Price), daughters Lorna, Cayleigh, Clara and son Adam, his sisters and brother, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road Tipperary Town this Monday evening May 2nd 2022 from 5pm to 7pm. Burial will take place on Tuesday May 3rd 2022 in St. Michael's Cemetery Tipperary at 12 noon.

Family flowers only.

Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

House private, family and close friends only.

Catherine Carragher (née O'Brien)

The Heath, Thurles, Tipperary

Catherine Carragher, The Heath, Thurles, ( nee O'Brien Coolquill, Killenaule) April 29th. 2022 peacefully at University Hospital Clonmel. Predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Kevin and Liam, grandchildren Moya, Nola and Eric, daughter in law Annette, brothers Edgie, Liam and Seamus, sisters Josephine (O'Dwyer) and Mary (Carroll), brothers in law, sisters in law, The Cullen family, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

At Rest

In accordance with Catherine's wishes her funeral will be private. Catherine's sons Kevin and Liam would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

Francis (Frank) Wall

Harbour House, Nelson Street, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Francis (Frank) Wall, Harbour House, Nelson Street and Auburn Close, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Frank passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Saturday evening. Pre-deceased by his brother Dermot, he will be sadly missed by his wife Bernie, son Anthony, brother Vincent, sisters-in-law Helen and Samantha, the Moynihan family, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at No. 19 Auburn Close, Cashel Road, Clonmel (Eircode E91 H284) on Monday from 3.00pm to 6.00pm. Removal on Tuesday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Jim STONE

1 Adren Vale, Tullamore, Offaly / Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully at home. Pre deceased by his infant grandson Alexander. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breege (nee Campbell), daughters Caroline and Jennifer, son John, sons in law Alex and Paul, daughter in law Aoife, his adored grandchildren Liam, Louis, Elizabeth, Alice, Grace, James and Juliette, his sisters Ann, Josie and Mary (Roscrea), his brother John (Nenagh), sisters in law Margaret and Maureen, brother in law John, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Jim Rest In Peace

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Monday from 4pm until 7pm. Jim will be at home on Tuesday for family and close friends only. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://www.tullamoreparish.ie/component/content/article/63-twenty-fifteen/3594-mywebcam2

Kathleen QUIRKE (née Kennedy)

Ballymoreen, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary / Toomevara, Tipperary

Quirke (nee Kennedy), Ballymoreen, Littleton, Thurles and formerly of Toomevara, Co. Tipperary. May 1st 2022, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Kathleen, beloved mother of the late Mary. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, son Michael, daughter Majella, sons-in-law John and Martin, grandchildren Maria, Patrick, Edward, Joan, Kate, Jack and Molly, sister Nora, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in St. Peter’s Church, Moycarkey at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Moycarkey.

Ann Murray (née Finnegan)

Ash park and formerly of Mount sion Ave, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Martin and Son Leonard, sisters Joan and Maria, daughter in law Carmel, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren Martin Jnr, Leonard Jnr and Jack, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir, on Tuesday, 3rd May, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at Ballyneale Church for requiem Mass on Wednesday, the 4th May at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to the Ock ward UHW.

Family would like people to wear masks at the funeral home, please.

Francis Fitzgerald

Navan Road, Dublin / Ballyporeen, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Francis Fitzgerald, late of Navan Rd, Dublin 7 (born and reared in Ballyporeen, Co Tipperary). Francis is predeceased by his wife Monica, sisters Mary, Eileen and Alice, as well as brothers Jimmy, JohnJo and Patrick. Francis was self-reliant and tried to be fair to others, in life and in work. The torch now passes on to his son Declan, daughter-in-law Máirín, and grandchildren Martha and Cormac. Frank will be fondly remembered by many others, as a Gentleman Butcher from Ashtown Grove.

May Francis Rest in Peace

Reposing at McEntaggart's Funeral Home, Ratoath(A85 DW27), on Tuesday (3rd May) from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, (4th of May) in The Church of the Holy Trinity, Ratoath, at 11am and burial in Ratoath Cemetery thereafter. A reception in Frank's memory will be held in BlackBush golf club, Dunshaughlin, following the burial. No flowers, please. Personal messages can be left for the family in the condolence section below.

Francis's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link for those unable to attend https://live.ratoathparish.ie/.

Kathleen Cleary (née Seymour)

Ballylusky, Ardcroney, Nenagh, Tipperary

Kathleen (Catherine) Cleary, nee Seymour, Ballylusky, Ardcroney, Nenagh and formerly of Castlelough, Portroe, May 1st 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Nenagh Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband Matt, her sisters Maureen, Sarah and Peg and her brothers Jacksie and Billy. Loving mother of Ger, Margaret, Colette, Deirdre and Matt. Sadly missed by her loving family, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Martina and Bríd, sons-in-law D.J. Hayes and Brian Gaynor, sister-in-law Nancy, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 WF59), from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. Funeral arriving on Wednesday to St. Flannan's Church, Ardcroney, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Ardcroney New Cemetery.The Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Down Syndrome Tipperary on www.idonate.ie/DownsyndromeTipperary Branch

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.