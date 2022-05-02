Tipperary ‘Tell Us A Story’ winners announced

There was great news last week when news reached us that the story writing competition winners had been announced and Judge Melissa Hill has said that the standard of storytelling is alive and well in Cahir - no doubt helped by the towns huge range of inspirational locations including the Swiss Cottage, Cahir Castle and the woodlands fairy trail and walks. Some young writers who will no doubt go on to do great things in the future.

The Tidy Towns group would like to thank Melissa for taking the time out to work with us on this initiative and giving her time to reading and selecting winners.

There was a huge entry which was beyond our expectations and took a little longer to go through. It was a first venture for us to try and encourage story writing and we would hope to build, learn and develop it in the years ahead.

Melissa learned her trade in Cahir where she was born and reared and has become a world acclaimed author having written many award winning books some of which have made it to the screen and more on the way. We are very proud to call her our own and thank her once again.

Melissa will take time out to present the winners with their prizes this Sunday May 8 at 12 noon at the Fish in the car park. Special thanks to all those who entered and please do keep up writing the stories and maybe in the years ahead you too can join Melissa on the red carpets.

Prize winners on this occasion had written with lots of heart and imagination and they are ‘The Magic Within’ by Rachel Breheny, ‘Rocknesse’ by Katie Peters, ‘Vicky the Fox’ by John Power and ‘Dilly Dee and little Fee’ by Brid Fahey Bates.

The Tell Us A Story competition was sponsored by Cahir Development Association / Cahir Tidy Towns and judged by author Melissa Hill

We want to thank all our entrants for their great enthusiasm in creating the lovely, entertaining, and amusing stories that you shared with us. They were a pleasure to read, and we are sure there are many budding future authors in Cahir.