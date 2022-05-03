Search

03 May 2022

Preparations ongoing for Darkness Into Light Walk in Clonmel

Clonmel Óg hurling and football club will host Saturday's event

Darkness Into Light

The Darkness Into Light fundraising walk was last held in 2019

Reporter:

Reporter

03 May 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

The annual Darkness Into Light walk in Clonmel takes place at 4.15am on Saturday May 7.
This year the walk will start and finish at Clonmel Óg Hurling and Football Club.
The route will be the same as that used in 2019, when Clonmel held this event for the first time to help raise funds for Pieta House.
The support on that occasion was incredible, with approximately 2,000 walkers turning out.
The organisers would love to see such a great turnout again this year.
Buckets will be available for those wishing to donate and registration is still available online.
Parking will be available but will be limited to 50 spaces, so the organisers would be grateful if it was possible for people to walk to the event.
The organising committee thanks Eddie Kearney and the Clonmel Óg club for their support.

