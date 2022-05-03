County Tipperary school appeals for funds for astro turf facility

Cappawhite National School has undergone much development over the past number of years. Our school now caters for 124 pupils and has a staff of 16. We have two special classes for pupils with Autism, a breakfast club, preschool and after school club on the school grounds. Our school grounds incorporate a sports pitch, running track, basketball court and a dedicated play area for younger children. We have been very fortunate to avail of grant funding for all these developments, and have not had to fundraise in the local community for any of these facilities.

Earlier this year, Cappawhite National School was in the very fortunate position to have secured Sports Capital Funding towards an astroturf facility in the school grounds. The school received just over €19,000 from the fund in a joint application with Cappa LFC, the local Ladies Football Club, whose members will also benefit from the pitch. This new facility will be of huge benefit to the pupils in the school as it will increase the play area, especially during winter months.



While the Board of Management is delighted to have received this funding, there is, however, a shortfall of €10,000 to complete the project. A fundraising initiative has recently been launched. Local businesses have generously sponsored the fencing of the area and a Go Fund Me page has been set up on the school Facebook page. To date, €5,500 has been raised.

A promotional video of our fundraiser has been launched on the school Facebook page. We would encourage people to visit this page and make a small donation to our cause. Alternatively, if anyone wishes to make a donation directly to the school, we would also gladly appreciate your support.

Further details are available on the Cappawhite NS facebook page or contacting the school on 062 75363.