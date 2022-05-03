PROPERTY: Excellent townhouse on sale in Tipperary's largest town for sum of €140,000

The living room has a solid-fuel stove and an archway leading to a large kitchen/diner extension, with fabulous fitted units.
O’Connell Terrace, Clonmel
Guide Price: €140,000
An excellent townhouse, which has been renovated and decorated to the highest standards is being brought to market by P F Quirke & Co Ltd and No 10 has it all.
Set back from the road, a panelled hall door leads to a light-filled hallway.
The sitting room has a cast-iron open fireplace.
A huge bathroom, fully tiled, has a WC and a claw-foot bath.
From here a sliding door leads to a southwest facing yard with a 12x8 workshop and onwards to a large garden.
The entire ground floor has limestone tiling. Upstairs there are two bedrooms and a second bathroom.
The enclosed yard and large rear garden are an added bonus. This is a great opportunity to purchase a good townhouse.
For further details visit www.pfq.ie or call P F Quirke & Co Ltd on 052 612 1622
