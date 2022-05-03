Search

03 May 2022

'Upon leaving school, Tipperary's Shane Enright gained a wealth of experience abroad'

Inside this week's Nationalist and Tipperary Star

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Shane Enright from Shane Enright Agri Services in Breansha, Tipperary.

Reporter:

John O'Heney

03 May 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

This week on The Local Business Promotion Series I am delighted to be joined by Shane Enright from Shane Enright Agri Services in Breansha, Tipperary.

Shane has been heavily involved in the agricultural sector his entire life, displaying a very keen interest in agriculture from a young age.

Upon leaving school, Shane gained a wealth of experience abroad working as a contractor in New Zealand and also in the UK.

In January 2017, Shane decided to take a leap of faith and to establish his own agricultural services business at home.

Shane now provides a huge array of services including bale haulage, fertiliser spreading with GPS, slurry spreading and general tractor hire.

Shane’s work is based mainly around west Tipperary and the east Limerick region covering a radius of fifteen to twenty miles all around the Tipperary Town area.

Shane is extremely busy all-year around. In the springtime, Shane concentrates mainly on slurry spreading and fertiliser spreading, while in the summer and autumn Shane’s work revolves mainly around bale haulage and general tractor hire work.

All the work undertaken at Shane Enright Agri Services is done to an extremely high standard. The Tipp man prides himself on the quality of his work.

To avail of Shane’s services, you can contact him on his mobile number: 087-2737478 or alternatively you can find him on his Facebook page.

Shane would like to thank all his loyal customers to date and he looks forward to welcoming new customers as time progresses.

In the future, Shane hopes to expand and to diversify his business into other areas of agricultural contract work.

The very best wishes to Shane for the future of his business and I wish him many successful and happy years in business ahead.

If your business would like to take part in The Local Business Promotion Series, which will feature in The Nationalist and Tipperary Star newspapers each week, as well as on my social media platforms, then please contact me: johnpoheneypc@gmail.com

Written by John O’Heney

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media