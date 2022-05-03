Search

03 May 2022

'Intriguing and unique,' Tipperary’s Blanco Niño Blue Tortilla Chips win Gold Award

Amazing!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Blanco Niño Ancient Grain Tortilla Chips

Reporter:

Reporter

03 May 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Blanco Niño, the Clonmel-based premium tortilla chip producer, has been awarded Gold in the Savoury Snacking category at the prestigious Free From Food Awards 2022.

Blanco Niño’s Ancient Grain Blue Corn Tortilla Chips with Toasted Amaranth impressed the judges, a product which “stood out from all other entries”.

The panel commented: “An intriguing and unique visual - great deep purple colour. Thin with a great crisp, very tasty and not overly salty - a perfect accompaniment to any snacking occasion. These deliver a nicely roasted corn flavour and amaranth bursting on the palate.”

Founder and CEO of Blanco Niño, Philip Martin, said: “It’s a huge honour for Blanco Niño as a young challenger brand to win the only Gold award for Savoury Snacking at this year’s Free From Food Awards. Particularly as we are new to the market in the UK. Our aim is to premiumise the tortilla chip category, by bringing a unique proposition to consumers. Free From has an abundance of premium products which do not compromise on taste or quality, so it’s fantastic to be part of that movement. I would like to thank our incredible customers, partners and team for their ongoing support.”

Blanco Niño tortilla chips include three flavours: Lightly Salted, Chilli & Lime and Ancient Grain. While tortilla chips may be considered a fast and convenient snack, Blanco Niño are embracing a slower approach to achieving the most authentic corn tortilla chip.

Every batch takes three days to make - using an ancient Aztec process known as nixtamalization, and grinding corn using beautifully hand-carved volcanic stones from Mexico.

Blanco Niño source amaranth from heritage farmers in Milpa Alta (meaning “high corn field”) which overlooks Lake Texcoco.

This basin is home to the ancient Aztec capital city of Tenochtitlan, known today as Mexico City.

While many brands opt to use corn flour, Blanco Niño’s use of non-GMO whole corn from sustainable sources produces a superior taste and texture.

Blanco Niño tortilla chips are naturally gluten free, vegan friendly, contain no preservatives or additives and are Kosher certified.

The local tortilla chips are available in SuperValu, Dunnes Stores and many more stockists across Ireland.
Blanco Niño has a number of new products in development scheduled for release in 2022-2023.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media