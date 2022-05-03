LINK: Tipperary minor Munster semi-final to be streamed tonight

Tipperary's minor hurlers will face Waterford this evening in the Munster semi-final in FBD Semple Stadium, and is being streamed for free by the TG4.
The stream can be found by clicking here, or by searching for the game on the official TG4 YouTube page.
