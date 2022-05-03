Tipperary U20 hurling team named with one change for Munster Final

Tipperary's John Campion pictured in action against Cork - he lines out at midfield tomorrow evening.
The Tipperary Under 20 hurling team and subs for tomorrow evenings Munster final against Limerick in the TUS Gaelic Grounds has been named by Manager Brendan Cummins.
Loughmore Castleiney attacker Ed Connolly is ruled out with a cruciate knee ligament injury and is replaced by Josh Keller of Nenagh Eire Og.
The game is live on TG4.
The team is:
1 (GK)
Paidí Williams
Kilruane MacDonaghs
2
Conor Cadell
J.K. Brackens
3
Conor O'Dwyer
Cashel King Cormacs
4
Luke Shanahan
Upperchurch Drombane
5
Cathal Quinn
Cashel King Cormacs
6
James Armstrong
Thurles Sarsfields
7
Michael Corcoran
Silvermines
8
Darragh Stakelum
Thurles Sarsfields
9
John Campion
Drom-Inch
10
Josh Keller
Nenagh Eire Og
11
Peter McGarry
St Mary's
12
Eddie Ryan
Borrisoleigh
13
Kyle Shelly
Moycarkey Borris
14
Jack Leamy
Golden Kilfeacle
15
Paddy Creedon
Thurles Sarsfields
16 (GK)
Jason O'Dwyer
Clonoulty Rossmore
17
Tony Cahill
Drom-Inch
18
Colm Fogarty
Lorrha Dorrha
19
Sean Keanneally
Moneygall
20
Ciaran McCormack
Loughmore Castleiney
21
Conor McKelvey
Silvermines
22
James Morris
St Mary's
23
Conor O'Brien
CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
24
Conor Ryan
Borrisokane
