Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 4

VINCENT AHERNE

Late of Kilnarath, Newport, Tipperary

Died in South Australia. Predeceased by his beloved parents Hannah & Michael, Brothers Phil, Michael, Ollie, John, Denis, Joseph and Seamus. Sisters Phyllis, Patricia & Peg, Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen and daughter Anne, brothers Martin, Patrick (Cecil) & Anthony, sisters Marion & Catherine, extended family relatives neighbours and friends.

May Vincent Rest In Peace

Funeral takes place in Elizabeth Downs, Australia on Thursday 5th May. Memorial Mass will take place this Friday in the Most Holy Redeemer Church Newport at 10 o'c.

Donal Walsh

Sallygrove, Nenagh, Tipperary / Clare

Donal Walsh.

32. Sallygrove, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary

Predeceased by his parents Danny and Betty Walsh.

Peacefully at Milford Care Centre surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his brothers Brendan, David, Derek and Adrian, sisters Nuala and Madeleine, brother-in-law P.J., sister-in-law Mary, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday evening 5th May from 7.30pm to 9pm. His remains will arrive at St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Friday for Requiem Mass at 3.30pm. The Mass can be viewed live via Nenaghparish.ie . Burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery, Nenagh.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in Lieu to Milford Care Centre.

Winifred Dunphy (née O'Brien)

Prior Park Crescent, Clonmel, Tipperary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Winifred Dunphy (née O'Brien), Prior Park Crescent, Clonmel, Co.Tipperary, May 2nd 2022. Winifred, wife of the late Joe,will be sadly missed by her family, loving mother of Louise, Celine and Eva, sisters, sons-in-law Sean, Adrian and Benny, brothers-in-law, Billy and Paddy, sister-in-law Carmel, grandchildren Jack, Kate, Adagh, Sam, Joe and Adam, nieces, nephews, extended family and her many friends

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Thursday evening from 5.30 o'clock to 7.30 o'clock with removal on Friday to Ss Peter & Paul's church arriving at 12.50 o'clock for requiem Mass at 1 o'clock which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation

House private on Friday, please.

Liam Sinclair

Roscrea, Tipperary / Cabra, Dublin

Sinclair, Liam - 1st. May 2022 - late of Roscrea and formerly Cabra, Dublin 7. Peacefully in St. James Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Marie. Liam will be very sadly missed by his children Linda, Susan, Brian, Ann, Jean and their partners, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Carol, brothers Tommy and Paul, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Lying in repose at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, (temporary location) Christ the King Community Day Centre, Bregia Road, Cabra, (D07 N2Y1) on Wednesday, 4th May, from 3pm to 5pm. Removal on Thursday morning to Glasnevin Crematorium for the Cremation Service at 10.20am.

Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

All enquiries to Massey Bros., Cabra on (01) 8389774.

JOAN ANN RIVETT

78 Coille Bheithe, Nenagh, Tipperary

Late of Kent, England. Suddenly at University Hospital Limerick on 3rd May 2022. Predeceased by her beloved husband Ron. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Leonie & Tandy, grandson Leigh and his wife Ann Marie, grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Joan Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday from 6 o'c to 7 o'c. Her remains will arrive at St.Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Friday for her Requiem mass at 11 o'c. Those who cannot attend may view the livestream of her Mass on nenaghparish.ie. Burial afterwards in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery, Nenagh.

Calem Quinn

Galtee View, Golden, Tipperary, E25 YD28 / Bansha, Tipperary

Quinn

8 Galtee View,

Golden,

Co. Tipperary

April 19th 2022

Calem

Sadly missed by his loving family, his heartbroken father Thomas, mother Marguerite, brothers Dylan and Dean, sisters Olivia and Chloe, grandparents Tom, Lily and Margaret, sister in law Sinead, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Galtee View, Golden, Co.Tipperary, E25YD28 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm this Wednesday, May 4th 2022. Mass for Calem will take place at The Church of The Annunciation, Bansha on Thursday, May 5th, at 11.30am followed by cremation. No flowers please. Donations to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Anne Leahy (née O'Brien)

Aherlow Court, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Leahy (nee O'Brien)

Aherlow Court

Tipperary Town

May 2nd 2022

Anne

Sadly missed by her loving family, Eddie, Tara, Trish, Laura and Linda, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons in law, daughter in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Wednesday evening May 4th 2022 from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass for Anne will take place in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary on Thursday May 5th 2022 at 12 noon and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Palliative Care Tipperary.

Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie.

Adrian Kelly

Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory, Laois, R32 WO22 / Killoscully, Tipperary

And formerly of Killoscully, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully at Milford Hospice, Limerick.

Pre-deceased by his baby son David and mother-in-law Pauline.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maria, daughters Sarah and Emma, his parents Geraldine and Tommy, brothers Desmond, Thomas, Alan and Mark, father-in-law Noel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, work colleagues, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

RIP

House strictly private on Wednesday please.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday evening from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Private removal from his residence on Friday afternoon at 1.30pm arriving in St. Moula's Church, Ballaghmore (R32 RC53) for Funeral Mass at 2.00pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Milford Hospice Care. Funeral Mass can be viewed on

https://youtu.be/CDL-7G_LsEQ

Michael Finn

Clonaslee, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Michael Finn, Clonaslee, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Beloved father of the late Michael Jnr and Janet. Peacefully at home on May 3rd 2022. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridget, sons David and Mark, daughters Rosie and Christine, son in law John and daughters in law Dawn and Anne, his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing on Wednesday evening at Kellers Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 12.45 pm on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial to follow in Lisboney Cemetery, Nenagh.

Those who cannot attend may view the livestream of his Mass on nenaghparish.ie