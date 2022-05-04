Tipperary's Belle Voci Choir to stage summer concert next week

The Clonmel-based Belle Voci Choir
The Belle Voci Choir will stage its summer concert at Old St Mary’s Church in Clonmel on Friday, May 13 at 8pm.
The choir will be under the direction of Eamon O’Malley and Mary Rose McNally will be the accompanist. The concert will also feature performances from special quests of the Belle Voci Choir.
Entry to the concert will be free with donations gratefully accepted on behalf of Cuan Saor Women’s Refuge.
Belle Voci Choir is grateful to Fr Paddy Pierce for providing Ferryhouse Church as a rehearsal venue and also to Tipperary County Council for its financial support over the years.
The choir is competing in the AIMS Choral Festival in New Ross on Sunday, May 22 and is wished the best of luck.
