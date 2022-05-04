Search

04 May 2022

Public consultation events about selection of N24 Cahir to Waterford route are in three Tipperary towns this week

Public consultation events about selection of N24 Cahir to Waterford route are in three Tipperary towns this week

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

04 May 2022 12:33 PM

Three public consultation events about the N24 route selection options between Waterford and Cahir are taking place in county Tipperary over the next three days with the first in Clonmel today (Wednesday, May 4) 

This public consultation process will be important for any property owners with land included in the route options study area from where the eventual route for the N24 upgrade will be chosen. The first public consultation event took place in Mooncoin, county Kilkenny yesterday (Tuesday, May 3).

Today's public consultation event takes place in Raheen House Hotel, Clonmel from 2pm to 8pm.

The next one will be in Cahir House Hotel in Cahir tomorrow (Thursday, May 5) and it will be followed by a public consultation event in the Carraig Hotel in Carrick-on-Suir on Friday, May 6. They will also run from 2pm to 8pm both days. 

Members of the public can attend the public consultation events, view maps and other information on display about the route selection process and put their queries to experts working on the project.

More information on the public consultation process in available on Tipperary County Council's website. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media