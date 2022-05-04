Irish Water are investigating supply issues in the Cappawhite area
Irish Water is investigating reports of water disruptions in the Cappawhite area.
The surrounding areas may also be affected.
Investigation into the issue is ongoing.
Updates will be available on the Irish Water site as they become available.
