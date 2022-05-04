Search

04 May 2022

Second Covid-19 vaccine booster available at Clonmel centre for over 65s and medically vulnerable people

Second Covid-19 vaccine booster available at Clonmel centre for over 65s and people with weak immune systems

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

04 May 2022 1:33 PM

The second Covid-19 booster vaccine is now available at the Clonmel Vaccination Centre at Gortnafleur, Clonmel for those aged 65 years or older and those aged 12 years or older with a weak immune system.

You can book an appointment for a second booster dose if you are:

·       65 years or older, or

·       12 years or older with a weak immune system

Details of the Clonmel Vaccination Centre Gortnafleur clinic days and times are below and available on the HSE.ie website

It is important to book the correct clinic for your age group. The vaccines offered are different depending on your age.

If you are 65 or older and booking a second booster appointment, book an appointment at any clinic for people over 30.

Booster and dose 1 and 2 walk-in clinics for 30 years and older

Thursday 5 May, 12pm to 6pm
Saturday 7 May, 9am to 4pm
Booster and dose 1 and 2 walk-in clinics for 12 years or older with a weak immune system

Friday 6 May, 12.30pm to 4pm
Dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics, 5 to 11 years

Friday 6 May, 9am to 11am
You can book a vaccine appointment on a day and time that suits you. 

You should get a second booster at least 4 months (at least 120 days) after your first booster.

If you have had COVID-19 since your first booster, you will need to wait at least 4 months before you get a second booster.

To book online, you need a:

·       mobile phone number

·       email address

·       PPS number

·       Eircode

 

Further information is available on the COVID-19 booster vaccine on the HSE website.

If you have any concerns regarding vaccination, you should discuss them with your GP.

There will be further dates scheduled for these clinics, please refer to the HSE website for all times and dates of Covid-19 Vaccination walk-in clinics.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media