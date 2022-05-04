Second Covid-19 vaccine booster available at Clonmel centre for over 65s and medically vulnerable people

The second Covid-19 booster vaccine is now available at the Clonmel Vaccination Centre at Gortnafleur, Clonmel for those aged 65 years or older and those aged 12 years or older with a weak immune system.

You can book an appointment for a second booster dose if you are:

· 65 years or older, or

· 12 years or older with a weak immune system

Details of the Clonmel Vaccination Centre Gortnafleur clinic days and times are below and available on the HSE.ie website

It is important to book the correct clinic for your age group. The vaccines offered are different depending on your age.

If you are 65 or older and booking a second booster appointment, book an appointment at any clinic for people over 30.

Booster and dose 1 and 2 walk-in clinics for 30 years and older

Thursday 5 May, 12pm to 6pm

Saturday 7 May, 9am to 4pm

Booster and dose 1 and 2 walk-in clinics for 12 years or older with a weak immune system

Friday 6 May, 12.30pm to 4pm

Dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics, 5 to 11 years

Friday 6 May, 9am to 11am

You can book a vaccine appointment on a day and time that suits you.

You should get a second booster at least 4 months (at least 120 days) after your first booster.

If you have had COVID-19 since your first booster, you will need to wait at least 4 months before you get a second booster.

To book online, you need a:

· mobile phone number

· email address

· PPS number

· Eircode

Further information is available on the COVID-19 booster vaccine on the HSE website.

If you have any concerns regarding vaccination, you should discuss them with your GP.

There will be further dates scheduled for these clinics, please refer to the HSE website for all times and dates of Covid-19 Vaccination walk-in clinics.