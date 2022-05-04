Carrick-on-Suir's Darkness into Light fundraising walk returns this Saturday after two year break

Carrick-on-Suir’s Darkness Into Light 5km walk/run in aid of Pieta suicide and self-harm prevention charity returns to the town this Saturday, May 7 after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Previous Darkness Into Light walks attracted thousands onto the streets of Carrick-on-Suir.

It’s expected a good crowd will turn out to take part this Saturday though it’s not anticipated to be as high as the pre-pandemic events due to continued hesitancy over public gatherings because of Covid-19.

Carrick-on-Suir Darkness Into Light Committee Chairperson Mary Power said they were delighted to be able to host the first group walk in two years.

But she pointed out that people still concerned about taking part in a large public gathering like this but who want to support the cause can do a private walk, cycle or run in their own neighbourhood on the day.

Registration for the fundraising walk will be open up to the morning of the event though you must have registered by April 28 to be guaranteed a Darkness Into Light T-shirt. You can register for the event by logging onto www.darknessintolight.ie.

The Carrick-on-Suir Darkness Into Light walk/run starts from the Green School at 4.15am on Saturday.

Walkers and runners will do a 5km loop of the town centre that will cross both the Old Bridge and Dillon Bridge.

Mary said for a lot of people taking part in the Darkness Into Light walk was about showing their support to people going through a difficult time with their mental health as well as people bereaved by the suicide of a loved one. She said it was a really special and lovely event.

She encouraged anyone with queries to contact the organising committee through the Carrick-on-Suir Darkness Into Light Facebook page.