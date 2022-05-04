Borrisoleigh Active Social Club to host a meeting this evening

Borrisoleigh Active Social Club monthly meeting will be on this evening
Borrisoleigh Active Social Club monthly meeting takes place in the Community Centre Borrisoleigh this evening Wednesday May 4, at 7pm.
New members are always welcome.
