Syrian community supporting litter clean up project in Tipperary Town

Members of the Syrian community and friends on the litter pick u in An Duiche
Members and friends from the Tipperary Town Syrian Community group recently took part in a clean up operation in An Duiche.
The Syrian community group are supported by the Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme in Knockenrawley Centre.
