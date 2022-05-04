Search

04 May 2022

Tipperary garda lured English bull terrier roaming on street into car using fast food

Tipperary garda lured English bull terrier roaming on street into car using fast food

Tipperary garda lured English bull terrier roaming on street into car using fast food File picture

Reporter:

Reporter

04 May 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A garda had to use a food bait to lure a dog away from a busy street in Roscrea, Nenagh District Court was told.

Garda Harmon said that he had received a call on June 7, 2021, about a dog on Main Street, Roscrea, that was unaccompanied.

When he arrived he observed an English bull terrier on the street.

There were a number of small children in the vicinity eating ice-creams.

He asked them to go back into a shop.

Garda Harmon said that he then went to a local fast food establishment where he got food and lured the dog into his vehicle.

Garda Harmon said the dog was a restricted breed, that it had been unaccompanied and had not been on a leash in a public place.

Garda Harmon said that he traced the dog to Joseph O’Connor of 34 Parkmore Manor, Roscrea.

Mr O’Connor told him it was a show dog, but he had no licence for it.

He told the garda that he ran a garage and the dog was normally with him but had managed to get out and make its way to Main Street.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr O’Connor €200 for failing to have a muzzle on the dog.

She fined him €100 for having no dog licence, and €100 for not having the dog on a leash.

Judge MacGrath fixed recognizance in Mr O’Connor’s own bond of €250.

News

