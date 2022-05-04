Return of Fleadh Cheoil welcomed

The Tipperary Fleady Cheoil will be held in Tipperary later t his month
Fleadh Cheoil Thiobraid Árann 2022 held a very successful launch night in the Brú Ború Cultural Centre on Friday April 29. This year’s Tipperary Fleadh, the first in-person since 2019, will be held in Cashel from May 9 to 15.
"After three years, Fleadh Cheoil Thiobraid Árann is back this May in Cashel.
It was great to see Teach Cheoil in Bru Boru packed with musicians tonight at the official launch. So exciting to have such a significant event in the Irish trad scene back to give an outlet to all of our young musicians and dancers," said Cllr Máirín McGrath.
