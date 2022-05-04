Tipperary camogie weekend fixtures

Check out all the camogie fixtures in Tipperary this weekend
There is plenty of Adult camogie league fixtures down for decision this weekend in Tipperary.
See all the fixtures below:
Sat 7th May
Senior League Semi finals
Venue: Ragg Gaa pitch
Drom v Nenagh at 12noon
Venue: Kilcommon
Annacarty v Slivermines at 3pm
Intermediate semi final
Kilruane v Boherlahan at 6pm
Venue: Borrisoleigh
Junior B semi final
Portroe v moycarkey Borris at 5pm
Venue: Dolla
Junior A League final
Kiladangn v Holycross Ballycahill at 5pm
Venue: Dolla
Intermediate semi final
Newport Ballinhinch v Toomevara at 7pm
Sunday 8th May
Venue: Ballybacon
Jnr b semi final
Carrick Swans v Cashel at 5pm
Jnr B2 semi final
Ballybacon v Annacarty at 7pm
Tuesday 10th May
Holycross Ballycahill v Shannon Rovers
At 7pm
Venue: To be decided over weekend
