PICTURES: Record turnout around Tipperary for National Spring Clean 2022

Over 300 groups from Tipperary registered to carry out clean-ups throughout the country as part of this year's National Spring Clean.
This number represents an increase on the number of registered groups this time last year making SpringClean22 Ireland’s largest anti-litter campaign to date.
Over 9,500 Tipperary volunteers have participated in organised clean-ups throughout the county.
Nationwide, volunteers collected an estimated 2,800 tonnes of litter, with the National Spring Clean has been a starting point for a large number of groups to organise regular clean-up events all year long.
To see pictures of the clean up across different towns in the county, click >arrow> or 'Next' to go through the images.
