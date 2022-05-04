GAA president visits Tipperary club to open hurling wall and astro turf facility

Hurling wall and astro facility official opening: We had a fantastic afternoon welcoming G.A.A president Larry McCarthy to McDonagh Park on Monday to officially open our new club hurling facility and unveil the patrons’ jigsaw.

This was a fun filled day for families and friends of Nenagh Éire Óg.

Thanks to all the committee and hard working members of the club who pulled together to make the day such a success and enjoyable for all.

First aid sponsorship: Nenagh Éire Óg Juvenile club has received sponsorship of new first aid kits for each age group.

The Juvenile club sincerely thank Bláithín and Pierce Finn of Ryan’s pharmacy Nenagh for their kind gesture in sponsoring the first aid kits for the various groups, the juvenile club coaches are delighted with the new first aid bags.

Darkness Into Light: Darkness into Light has asked Nenagh Éire Óg members/supporters to volunteer as stewards for their annual walk.

If you can help and be at the Scout's Hall at 3.45am this Saturday morning, May 7, please text 086-0855165 and we will pass on your details.

National club draw: We are currently selling tickets for the national clubs draw. This is a one club fundraiser and tickets at €10 each are available from the senior, juvenile and camogie club officers and committee members. Please note that tickets should be returned to Catherine McTiernan by Friday, May 13.

Lotto: Our lotto jackpot was €9,900 this week. Our lotto can be played either online - the link is available on our social media sites or by contacting any committee member to join up for one or multiple draws.

Membership: Membership for 2022 is now due and can be paid through Foireann.ie

Any queries on this please contact Enda Long at 087-221 3954. Membership can also be paid to Enda or any committee member. With games now resumed for all groups, players should ensure that their membership is up to date.

Juniors: Our Junior As lost out to Roscrea last Fri evening in Round 4 of the League on a scoreline of 2-20 to 1-13 with Stevie Hallinan getting the goal.

The final group game is against Borrisoleigh on Friday evening next at 7pm in MacDonagh Park - a win is needed here to qualify for the final.

Our Junior Bs had a bye in Round 3 last weekend and are due to play Kiladangan on Sat evening next at 5pm in Puckane.

Senior: Our seniors were defeated by Borrisoleigh last Tuesday night in Round 4 of the Co League. Their final game in the league is against JK Brackens on Sunday, May 15.

Under 7

Our Under 7 boys continue to train every Saturday morning from 10-11am. It's great to see such an improvement from all the boys in a short space of time! Training has moved to the outside field for the summer. We always like to see new faces so any boys born in the years 2015/16 please come along on Saturday mornings from 10-11am.

For further information please contact Alan on 087-7518789.

Under 9: The boys travelled to Drom for a blitz last Saturday morning and played really well, it was a very enjoyable morning for all the boys and families.

Normally Under 9 hurling training continues on Saturday mornings at 10am however, on Saturday next there will be no training due to the large number of boys making First Holy Communion. We wish the boys the best of luck with their big occasion and hope they have a fabulous day.

Football training on Wednesday evenings from 6-7 p.m on the outside field. New boys born in 2013 and 2014 are always welcome to join.

Contact Cathal on 086-0806460 or the club social media sites with any queries.

Under 11: The three Under 11 teams played two Ballina teams and Burgess on Friday evening and Saturday morning last in football. All games were very competitive and the boys are really progressing with every game.

New players born in 2011 and 2012 are welcome to come along and give it a try. Contact 0874086439 for more details. Training takes place every Tuesday - hurling, 6 - 7pm & Friday - football, 6 to 7pm.

Please encourage any boys that would like to start football to come along Friday.

Under 13: The Under 13 As beat Ballina in Ballina to reach the north football final which will be played in Kilcolman on Thursday evening at 6.45.

The C team lost to Moneygall in their semi final last week despite putting in a really strong second half.

Best of luck to the A team on Thursday evening in their final, all support welcome.

Training on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday evenings unless we have a match.

Under 15: Our Under 15 footballers competed in Feile Peil last weekend and performed really well. The boys had a good win in the football championship on Thursday night last against Moneygall.

Congratulations to Jake and Callum who represented their county v Kilkenny in the Arrabawn cup during the week.

The panel and management send every good wish to Walter for Tuesday.

Training for this group continues on Tuesdays from 7-8 p.m and on Thursday evenings at 6pm.

Under 17: Our Under 17 group opened their hurling league on Monday April 25th v Holycross in Nenagh with a win.

U17/19: Training continues every Monday and Wednesday at 6.50 pm.