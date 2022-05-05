Campaigner on youth, community and social justice issues to address Tipperary PPN Plenary

Tipperary PPN is issuing an invitation to all members to attend the next full member (Plenary) event on Thursday May 5th, 2022, at the Order of Malta premises, Boheravohoon, Thurles, from 6:30pm to 9:00pm, with refreshments and finger food on arrival.

A Plenary is the ultimate decision-making body of the PPN and members are asked to attend and approve the 2022 workplan and to approve any new PPN reps since the last Plenary (which was online) in November 2021. There is one vote per registered PPN community group.

Refreshments will be provided and there will be ample opportunity to network with other groups, meet PPN reps, including members of the board who meet monthly to oversee the workings of the PPN.

There is a line-up of guest speakers, including an update on the County Ukraine Community Response Forum and news about the brand new Social Prescribing Project in the county.

You can find out what Social Prescribing is and how the service can really support individuals in their local communities. The main guest speaker is Ruairí McKiernan who will speak about community empowerment.

Ruairí is a charity founder, social activist, author, facilitator and podcaster. Originally from Cootehill, County Cavan and now based in Lahinch, County Clare, he has spent over 20 years in the youth, community and voluntary sector, including 8 years as the founder and CEO of the SpunOut.ie national youth organisation.

He was on the founding team behind the Uplift campaigning movement and has served on numerous boards, including Gaisce and Soar.

He has won numerous awards for his work, including a Social Entrepreneurs Ireland award. He was appointed by President Michael D Higgins to the Council of State and served as a member from 2012-2019. Ruairí hosts the Creative Souls of Clare podcast and the Love and Courage podcast, both of which provide platforms for inspirational voices for change in Irish society.

He is the author of the No.1 bestselling book Hitching for Hope, which recently won a US Best Book Award.

He is a passionate advocate for community-led change and mental health promotion and is currently training as a Counsellor and Psychotherapist while working alongside organisations such as Doras in supporting the Ukrainian refugee relief effort and the campaign to end Direct Provision.

The event promises to be an informative evening and to book please register on www.eventbrite.ie/e/tipperary-ppn-plenaryfull-member-event-tickets-324117683717 or contact Ruth Smith on 087-4567111/Sharon Melbourne on 086-0632717.