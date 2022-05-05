Great reception for Aintree Grand National winner at Tipperary college

Aintree Grand National winning trainer Emmet Mullins at the Cistercian College, Roscrea with the winning horse Noble Yeats and 93-year-old Fr Laurence Walsh
Aintree Grand National winning trainer Emmet Mullins returned to his alma mater, The Cistercian College in Roscrea, on Wednesday with the winning horse Noble Yeats.
The horse is the only seven-year-old to have won the Grand National for the last 80 years.
There was a great welcome for the trainer and the horse at the college.
