Talk and walk with Éanna in Tipperary Town
The Tipperary Bealtaine Festival launch will take place at 6pm on Thursday May 5 when acclaimed botanist and zoologist leads a talk & walk from Tipperary Excel Arts & Heritage Centre, Tipperary Town.
Éanna is a botanist by profession and a zoologist by passion. She was responsible for much of the ground breaking species distribution mapping carried out by An Foras Forbartha in the 1970's & 80's. She has been a lecturer in sustainable development in DIT for over twenty years.
Refreshments will be provided upon arrival with a talk in the Tipperary Excel Arts & Heritage Centre followed by a walk to the Tipperary Hills.
We would be delighted to see you there - you can register for this event here on Eventbrite or by ringing Tipperary Town Library on 05261 66126 or emailing libraries@tipperarycoco.ie.
Please wear suitable footwear and clothing for the walk.
