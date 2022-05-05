Special ceremony as county Tipperary primary school prepares to move on

Last Wednesday, April 27 the staff and pupils of Cahir Boys’ National School held a service of commemoration for the school in St Mary’s Church. The service was attended by staff and pupils as well as past staff, pupils, parents and others who have been involved with the school in many ways throughout the years. The school was opened in 1964 and is due to close in the coming weeks to amalgamate with Our Lady of Mercy Primary School in the newly built Bunscoil na Cathrach.

The service was a celebration of the school’s history in the town and was opened with an address from principal Brendan Horan.

The pupils presented gifts that remembered the history and achievements of the school as well as past staff and pupils. Fr Cullen spoke of the importance of the school in the town since it opened to the present day and of a bright new future in the amalgamated school.

Vice-principal Mairéad Gallagher congratulated Mr Horan on his appointment as Principal of the new school in her closing speech which spoke of learning, caring and hope for the future.

The church was filled with music as everyone enjoyed music from Michael Harty and his musicians in Cahir Comhaltas, some of whom are current pupils and the boys who sang beautifully led by the Peace Proms Choir that added greatly to the already emotional service.

Afterwards refreshments were served in the Parish Rooms where attendees looked through photographs and old school roll books. It was a wonderful event to celebrate the school. Many thanks to all that worked so hard to make it such a special and memorable event and to all that attended. We can now look forward to an exciting new start in Bunscoil na Cathrach.