PROPERTY: Gorgeous Tipperary home goes on sale at €415,000

Take a look at this 4 Bedroom Detached Family Home on a Spacious Site in this Beautiful Development on the verge of Newport town. The property extends to c. 1850 sq.ft. and is finished to the very highest standard throughout. Features include a top quality specification throughout including; flooring, fitted kitchen with appliances, bespoke fitted furniture units, 4 generous double bedrooms (2 ensuite bathrooms), air to water hot water central heating, spacious rear garden.
To see the full house, click >arrow> or hit 'Next' and move through pictures of this stunning property.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.