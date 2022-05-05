Tipperary people invited to attend Older Adult Festival

An Older Adult Festival will be held on Monday May 9
The Older Adult Festival will be held in the Anner House Hotel on Monday May 9.
The Older Adult Festival is an annual event where a team of PALs (Physical Activity Leaders) from various Tipperary Active Retirement, ICA groups, and Men's Sheds come together to take part and get a variety of suitable activities in a friendly and sociable albeit competitive atmosphere.
Tickets are available here
https://www.eventbrite.ie/.../go-for-life-older-adult...
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.