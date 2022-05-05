Tipperary dog owner had no leash or licence for American Bully File picture
A man who had a dog without a leash or licence in Roscrea has been fined by Nenagh District Court.
Jamie Teehan of 4 Tullaskeagh, Roscrea, pleaded to the offences at Tullaskeagh, on September 3, 2021.
The court heard that Mr Teehan was observed with an American Bully that was not on a leash.
He was asked for the dog’s licence and had failed to produce one.
Mr Teehan’s solicitor, David Peters, said that his client no longer had the dog and now understood the importance of having a dog on a leash.
Judge MacGrath fined Mr Teehan a total of €100, saying: “You don’t know what the dog is going to do.”
