Coláiste Mhuire TY student raises €700 for Children's Health Foundation Crumlin

Killian Houlihan presenting a cheque for €700 to Sinéad O’Brien
Well done to TY student Killian Houlihan who recently organised a FIFA fundraiser with the help of his classmates for Children's Health Foundation Crumlin.
He is pictured here presenting a cheque for €700 to Sinéad O’Brien, organiser of the 2022 In for a penny: Dip in the Nip.
Congratulations to Killian on a great fundraiser for a most worthy cause.
