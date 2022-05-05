BREAKING: ISPCA and Gardaí seize three dogs from 'deplorable conditions' at a Tipperary property

The ISPCA and Gardaí have seized three dogs from 'deplorable conditions' at a Tipperary property
The ISPCA, assisted by Gardaí from the Community Policing Unit, Cahir, have seized three mature dogs from what they describe as 'deplorable conditions.'
In a Facebook post, Gardaí said they entered the property under warrant and the dogs are now in the care of the ISPCA.
Gardaí have not disclosed the specific location of the property.
An investigation has been opened and is ongoing.
